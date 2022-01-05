Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gary S. Pointer passed away on January 2, 2022 after a long hard-fought battle with dementia.
Gary was born on September 8, 1947 to Harry and Phyllis (Schleif) Pointer. He went to grade school in Moxee and graduated from Selah High School in 1965. After graduation, Gary joined the United States Marine Corps, and served a tour in Vietnam. He was very proud of his military service.
As a youth, Gary showed Quarter horses and was a member of the Red Hot Riders 4H club for a number of years. He was also a member of the Jr. Sheriff’s posse. He stayed active with horses his entire life participating in team roping and continued to be interested in it after retirement.
When he returned from Vietnam, Gary went to Farrier school in Oregon. When the physical aspect of the job became too much, he attended the refrigeration program at J.M. Perry Institute. After graduating from J.M Perry, he went to work for Provisioners Transport on the west side.
After the death of his parents, he moved back to the farm in Selah and started a mobile refrigeration repair business that he worked until dementia made running a business impossible and he retired to his farm where he was content to putter around the place and raise his horses and donkey. When it was no longer safe for him to live at home alone, he moved to Fieldstone Memory care where he was living when he passed.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Phyllis. He is survived by a half-brother, Kevin and his wife Susan in Longview, his extended families, the Gabbards and Soptichs in Selah, as well as numerous cousins.
We would like to thank the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care for making Gary feel like family and giving him a safe and comfortable place to live out his life.
A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be planned for the spring in Selah. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in