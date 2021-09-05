Gary Merton Violette

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. (Psalm 73:26)
Our dad, Gary, died on August 28, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with caring nurses at his bedside.
He was born in Yakima on June 5, 1932 to Harvey Violette and Jessie (Frith) Violette. He was an only child but grew up with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He attended Yakima schools.
Daddy married our mom, Ramona, in 1951 and made Yakima their home. They had three children: Renee, Glory and Tom. When we grew up he would like to tease us by telling each of us during a good-bye hug “I always liked you best.”
As a young man daddy enjoyed taking us on trips to visit family and friends as well as getting together at our home with our local family and friends. He also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, playing the guitar and singing. A few of his favorite songs to sing were: Yesterday, Michelle, King of the Road and A White Sport Coat.
Our dad married Joyce Hoover in 1972. They eventually made their home in Moxee until Joyce’s death in 2018.
Daddy began working as an optical technician in the 1950’s and continued to work in this field until he was 80 years old when He retired from Vision Craft in Yakima.
Our dad thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Bible Believers Baptist Church in Union Gap until his illness kept him from attending. His faith was strong and he is now in God’s healing embrace.
Daddy loved his little dogs: Tiny, Tippy and Gizmo. Although he lost Tiny he had Tippy and Gizmo to keep him company until he was no longer able to care for them. He knew they would have good homes with his daughters so Tippy and Gizmo were still a part of his life.
When tomorrow starts without me and I’m not there to see
if the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me,
I wish so much you wouldn’t cry the way you did today
While thinking of the many things we didn’t get to say.
I know how much you love me as much as I love you
And each time you think of me, I know you’ll miss me, too.
But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand
That an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand.
The angel said my place was ready in heaven far above
And that I would have to leave behind all those I dearly love.
But when I walked through heaven’s gates, I felt so much at home
When God looked down and smiled at me and told me “Welcome Home.”
So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart
For every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, his stepsons: Larry James Hoover and Eddy Hoover, his son-in-law Clint Stearley and many other relatives.
He is survived by his children: Renee Stearley, Glory Christopher and Tom Violette, son-in-law, David Christopher, daughter-in-law, Carol Violette, step-daughter Tami Hoover, step-sister and brother-in-law Delores and Loyd Faircloth, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express its sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital who cared for our dad during his final hours and to the doctors, nurses and staff at Good Samaritan Health Care Center. We also wish to thank Dr. Sebastian Varas, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Dr. Siva Mannem and North Star Lodge for our dad’s exceptional care.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Keith & Keith Funeral Home. No services will be held. Memorials are requested to the Yakima Humane Society. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
