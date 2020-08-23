Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gary Lester Slagle, 79, a lifelong resident of Yakima County, peacefully passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1941 to Lester and Ruth Slagle in Yakima, WA. He attended Broadway Grade School, Washington Junior High, and graduated from Yakima High School in 1959. He married Sharon D. Wood on June 17, 1961. They lived in Yakima for a time before moving to Chinook Pass in the Cliffdell area for 18 years, later settling back in Yakima. They enjoyed their years in the mountains, where Gary and his son, Todd, were crosscut champions for many years.
Gary was a people person who never knew a stranger and could tell the best stories. He loved time spent with friends and family. He was an outdoorsman who was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, traveling and gardening. He enjoyed hotrods and had just finished restoring his 1933 Ford sedan. Gary worked for United Builders for many years and retired from Noel Corporation, as their Construction and Leasing Manager.
In his retirement years, he and Sharon enjoyed many trips to Arizona in their RV and time at their beach house with family. They went clamming and fishing and enjoyed time on the beach. Gary was the forever conversationalist and could strike up a conversation with anyone, including Dean the Crab Man. They enjoyed traveling with friends around the northwest, including Alaska and Canada. Gary was respected as the wise man in the family with kind and sage advice. As Todd’s best friend, they shared a special bond that is already missed.
Gary is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon, and their two children, Shelly Burgess and Todd (Tracey) Slagle, as well as their grandchildren, Tosha Slagle and Gary Slagle. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Slagle. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, Jim and Evelyn Wood, and his grandson, Chris Slagle.
At Gary’s request a private family inurnment will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, where Gary will be laid to rest by his grandson, Chris. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
