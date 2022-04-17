Gary Leon Holloway passed peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side on March 3, 2022. Gary was born in Freedom, Oklahoma to Georgia and Heber Holloway on December 7, 1944. Gary moved to Washington state with his parents in 1964. In 1965, Gary married Karen K. Kober and had two children, Cindy Rae Holloway (Bjerke) and Terry Leon Holloway. On December 12, 1976 he married Pauline R. Hamett at the Church of Christ in Yakima, WA. Gary worked as a carpenter in the Yakima Valley for over 30 years. He built, remodeled and framed many homes and businesses. He worked on the Black Angus, Ranch House, Bill Evans, Bill Zirkle and Mike Olson to mention a few. Due to health reasons, Gary changed careers and drove semi-trucks for the remainder of his working years. He drove for many companies, Haney, Floyd Blinsky and later Gary and Pauline drove as a team for Interstate, Gordon and Heartland Trucking. Gary always worked hard and he always played hard. There was always a motorcycle or 3-wheeler to ride and he taught Cindy and Terry very early. Gary’s life was filled with motorcycle races, competitions and trophies to win as well as family camping trips and annual family reunions. Gary loved watching his son race motorcycles and later his daughter-in-law (Karen Rena Holloway). Gary was a regular at Renegade Raceway, especially when Terry and Karen were racing. Having family and friends together for any occasion was always a special time for Gary. Gary is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pauline R. Holloway of Selah, WA, his daughter, Cindy R. Bjerke of Anacortes, WA, his son, Terry L. Holloway and wife Karen of Terrace Heights, WA; grandchildren: Jade A. Holloway, Katie N. Roscelli, Kyle D. Bjerke, Erica L. Rodriguez and Brandon L. Kober; great-grandchildren: Cain Roscelli, Anakin & Athena Rodriguez and Jaxson Kober.
Gary was the oldest child in his family. He was preceded in death by his sister Merlina Holloway, his father Heber Holloway and his mother Georgia Hughes. He is survived by his brother Roger Holloway (Debbie), sisters Betty Hagen and Linda Mosman. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Gary will be missed by all of us that loved him. There will be Celebration of Life in the summer of 2022.
