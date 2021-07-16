November 8, 1938 - June 19, 2021
Gary Lee English was born to August C. English and Velma F. Brackney English in McKracken, Kansas on November 8, 1938. He graduated from Washougal High School in 1956, later acquiring a degree from Clark County College in avionics. Throughout his life, Gary owned his own businesses, and worked for Western Skyways of Troutdale, OR for 20 years, moving to Yakima where he worked at the Yakima Airport for many years, finally retiring from CubCrafters, where he was awarded a certificate celebrating 50 years of dedicated service in aviation safety in November of 2014, the Charles Taylor ‘Master Mechanic’ award.
Gary was a lifelong ham radio operator, and talked to some pretty famous people on the airwaves over the years. When Gary met a new person, it wouldn’t be long before he would ask (in some form), “Are you a believer?” He was a mentor to many people during his life, his main concern for them being if they knew the Lord.
Gary is survived by his children Karren Crawford (Glen) of Yakima; Jeffrey English of Lincoln, NE; Jennifer Douglas (Matthew) of Ellensburg, WA; 10 much-beloved grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren whom he enjoyed sharing stories about and with.
