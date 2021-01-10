Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
On Tuesday December 29, 2020, Gary Lee Bennett loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 70.
Gary was born in Toppenish, Washington on April 20, 1950 to Farley and Virginia Bennett. He was raised in Wapato and graduated from high school in 1968. After high school, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Gunston Hall during the Vietnam War where he received a National Defense Service Metal and a Bronze Star. Gary was honorably discharged from the Navy in April of 1974.
After his military service, he began working at Logans Feed & Seed. During that time, he was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Wapato District 5 fire department. Gary participated in competitions with the fire department and was a part of teams that won state titles. In 1987, he began working for the WSDA and continued his career with them until 2008 when he retired after 20 years of service.
He met his wife Karen when they were children but she reentered his life in February of 1981. They were married in July of that same year. Gary enjoyed camping especially at Fort Stevens on the Oregon coast, playing with his grandchildren and watching old westerns. He was also a proud member of the American Legion for 51 years.
He is survived by his wife Karen of nearly 40 years, daughter Kayla and fiancé Christopher, daughter Misty and her husband Kyle, grandchildren Riley, Maddison, Ella and Brooks. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and sister.
A celebration of life will be held in July of 2021. A special thank you to the West Valley Fire Department, ALS and emergency room personal for the special care they gave Gary.
