Prosser Funeral Home
Dr. Gary Johnson died peacefully at home with his family by his side on May 5, 2020. He was born to Walter and Ethel Johnson on May 18, 1936 in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. He moved to Ellensburg, Washington with his mom, dad and brother, Don at the age of five. He graduated from High School in 1954, attended Central University and the then Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago, Illinois where he graduated with a DDS degree in 1961. He then served in the Navy Dental Corps in San Diego, California for two years. Gary married Patty Whitman in Ellensburg in 1960. He stated that day in August was one of the happiest days of his life. They were married for almost 60 years.
After leaving the Navy, Gary and Patty made their home in Prosser where he opened his dental practice in October, 1963. He practiced there for 37 years before retiring in 2000. Gary enjoyed his practice where he made many friends and even saw many families through three generations. Not seeing them and keeping up with their comings and goings was what he missed most after retiring. Gary enjoyed golf, hunting, traveling and spending time at his cabin in Chewelah. He loved having his grandchildren there, watching them have so much fun. They were the joy of his life.
Gary had two sons, Mike of Yakima and Rich (Debra) of Prosser. He had five grandchildren, Kara (Jordan) Durbin, Marissa (Adrian) Lochrie, Hannah Johnson, Michael (Darian) Johnson and Cody (Lauren) Johnson. He also had six great-grandchildren, Sophie, Ellaina, Audrie, Winter, Kinley and Jaxon. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Johnson, his mother, Ethel Range Johnson, his brother, Don and nephew, Steven Johnson.
You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In