Gary left us on 2/24/20. He lived with his mother, Marge and her parents Chester and Marie Appelhof on the farm in Gleed until she married Bob Hetland. He grew up in Edmonds with his brother Bobby and sister Jeannie but spent summers on the farm. He loved baseball, fishing, hunting and chickens. He wanted to be a farmer but became an electrician. He had Patty and Michael with his first wife. He had daughters Saben and Heidi with second wife Aase and they lived for many years in Kalama until retiring in Bonney Lake.
In Yakima, Gary is survived by aunts Norma Tillett and Karen Pilon and many cousins. He was predeceased by uncle Donald Appelhof and aunts Mary Crea and Gladys Bartley. No services - fishing on the Kalama.
