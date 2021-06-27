Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Gary H. Charlton, 73, of Yakima, Washington passed away at his home on June 23, 2021. He was born on August 12, 1947 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Chuck and Loretta (Barnes) Charlton. He was raised in Yakima after his family moved to the valley in 1949.
Gary was a chef in the Yakima area for 32 years and a baker for 11 years until his retirement in 2000.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years Margie Charlton, sons Dwight Charlton (Becky), and Kevin Charlton (Kim), grandchildren: Stephanie, Cody and Kolton; and siblings: Gloria Simmons, Mike Charlton, and Sandy Charlton. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don and Troy Charlton and sister Marian Charlton.
At Gary’s request there will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
