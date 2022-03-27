Smith Funeral Home
Gary Gene DeVoe was born November 25, 1941, in Walla Walla, WA to Grant & Marguerite DeVoe. He was raised in Grandview, WA, and a member of the Grandview High School class of 1960. Gary married Cheryl Dompier on June 30, 1962, and made Grandview their home for the last 60 years this coming June. Gary loved the mountains, riding horses, camping, jeeping and snowmobiling. Trips with Cheryl to Sekiu fishing with their grandsons and attending Mariner games with family, attending spring training with friends.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl, daughter Debbie (David) Bos, 4 grandchildren, Justin (Adrianna), Jacob (Jena), Rachel and Jeff; 4 great-grandchildren, Laekynn, Colt, Gunner, and baby girl Bos due in May; cousin Sharon (Bruce) Fitch and sister-in-law Kay (Frank) Klashke; nephews Tim (Janelle) Klashke, and Tony (Nancy) Dompier, nieces Kim (Todd) Munson, Pam (Jim) Pidgeon and Jennifer Dompier Miller. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, son Greg and brother-in-law Gary Dompier.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 1st, 2022, 4:00 at Sunnyside Eagles. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Kidney Fund or the Sunnyside Eagles. Those wishing to sign Gary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
