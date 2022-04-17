Gary Francis Koreski, 86, passed away on October 11, 2021, in Snohomish, Washington, after a short battle with cancer.
Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was known for several irreverent sayings loved by his grandchildren including “lucky squat” and “Do you have beans in your beanie?” He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, and Supersonics.
Gary was born in Selah, on July 19, 1935, to Lester Koreski and Rena Koreski nee Clark in Selah, Washington. He graduated from Selah High School where he was in the band, and played basketball.
On June 14, 1957, he married Nancy Catherine Moore from Sunnyside, Washington. They had three children over their 64 year marriage.
In 1995, he retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad where he worked as a telegrapher. After his retirement, he returned to the Yakima valley where he was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother Marvin Koreski, and grandson Reed May.
He is survived by his sister Sharon Chance, his wife Nancy, his children Cynthia (Stephen) May of Fort Collins, Co.; Brian (Romey) Koreski of Lake Stevens, WA; and Michael Koreski of Vancouver, WA.; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service is July 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, Wa.
