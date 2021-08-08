Gary Eugene Perry

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On July 23, 2021 our “Big Guy” Gary Perry left us, unexpectedly, for his newest adventure. Gary was born in Yakima September 12, 1950 to Ralph and Rena (Menard) Perry. He graduated from Davis High School in 1969.
Gary loved the mountains working as a heavy equipment operator for Weiss Logging for many years. He also loved the mountains for play – fishing, hunting and hiking. He had a special love for the Nile Valley.
Gary is survived by his wife, Debra Belaire; his children: Kara McCaferty and Steve Perry; his sister Sherrie White Perry; his brother Danny Perry; his aunt Jean Harmoning; his nieces Ambyr White and Sky Horner; his nephews Jason Gardner, Mike Perry, Christopher White and Richard Perry as well as many Menard, Bisconer and Perry cousins.
There will be a potluck gathering for family and friends on his birthday, September 12, 2:00 pm at Sun Country Estates Clubhouse, 3701 Gun Club Road, Yakima.
To all our friends of Bill W., “Thank you for all the good years!”
Keith & Keith are in charge of the arrangements.
