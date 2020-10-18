Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Gary Edward Worman, 63, of Yakima, WA, passed away October 7, 2020 at his home. His wife and son were by his side.
Gary fought his cancer to the very end, as hard as his body would let him. He considered himself a man of the west. He was raised on an apple farm in West Valley (Swede Hill). Gary was the third generation to this land he loved.
He was born to William Edward Worman and Ruth (Larson) Worman on December 15, 1956 in Yakima, WA. As a child, Gary loved sleeping outside under the stars, and that was how he preferred to go camping.
As a young man, he excelled in sports in school (his size helped). Gary then worked for Beattie and Sanger Logging Company. Later he became a truck driver for Associated Grocers and then as a driver for Milky Way. Gary decided he needed to be home more, so he went to work for Clasen Fruit as a driver and later was moved to the vehicle maintenance shop. Eventually, he became the shop supervisor after Columbia Valley Fruit took over. He also had his own tree removal business for about 8 years.
Gary was a certified “Master Hunter” and couldn’t wait to go hunting in the fall. He loved to make his own jerky. His biggest love was his vegetable garden. His dill pickles were much sought after. He loved sharing whatever he grew each year with everyone. As a handy man, he could repair most anything when it broke down.
Gary was always the life of the party. He could keep everyone laughing with a joke and a funny saying. He would play requests on his guitar for us. He loved good ole country music and listened to it every evening on his record player.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Ruth Worman. He is survived by his wife Cheryl (Williams) Worman; son Wesley Worman (Sarah) and their daughter Stella; step-daughter Stacey (Pottratz) Sanchez (Luis) and their children Anthony (Kaylee) Solorio, Yesenia Sanchez, Alek Sanchez, and L.J. Sanchez; step-daughter Jami Pottratz and daughter Penni Shingledecker; sister Jane Simpson (John); nephew Carl Johnson (Kristina); niece Katherine Johnson; and aunt Mary Worman.
Gary had many friends whom he loved to visit and chat with. He is now traveling “On the Last Train to Amsterdam,” a song he loved to listen to. He loved us all and we loved him.
Gary may not have shown it, but he was a man of the Lord and was quick to take God’s side. He went through confirmation at Wiley Heights Covenant Church as a teen.
Gary disliked long obituaries, so we better stop and leave you with one of his favorite sayings, “That’s the way it goes out west.”
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to, donations may be made to the Wiley Heights Covenant Church.
We also want to give a special Thank You to Memorial Hospice for the kind and generous help.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, 1010 W. Yakima Avenue. A graveside service will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Naches Cemetery.
To share a memory of Gary, please visit, www.lepfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In