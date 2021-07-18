September 6, 1932 - May 6, 2021
HUSBAND – DAD – BROTHER – UNCLE – COUSIN – FRIEND TO ALL
Gary Edward Spohn passed away May 6th, 2021, at the age of 88. He is survived by a lot of family and countless friends that love him dearly; his wife of 49 years Janet of Post Falls, ID; daughter Marcia Welch of Tacoma, WA; son Michael Welch (wife Vicky, and grandsons Keegan and Brady) of Lake Tapps, WA, and recently united with son Michael Baldock; his brother Jack (wife Joanne) of Poulsbo, WA and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Edward Spohn, mother Ida Mae Hall, stepfather Walt Hall and sister Pat Stansfield.
Gary was born in Olympia, WA on September 6th, 1932. He was raised on a farm in Yakima Valley, which posed challenges with him not liking to get his hands dirty. After graduating Yakima Valley High School, he attended Whitman College with a scholarship in track, but played football well, where he majored in Business. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1953, and married Janet in 1971. Together they enjoyed the adventure and success of military life. Gary retired as a Colonel. During his 31 years of service, he was in Vietnam War Battle Campaigns, spent 18 years as a pilot and 10 years as a Base Commander stationed in Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington; Brindisi, Italy and Berlin, Germany. Throughout his career, Gary was awarded many decorations and medals. Too many to list.
Together Gary and Janet were able to travel the world and entertained a president, vice president and both military and civilian dignitaries. Life experiences most people dream of.
After his military service, he and Janet settled on Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho where they loved to host parties, water ski, restaurant hop in the boat or just cruise the waters during the summer. Winters were spent skiing up at Schweitzer, among many other ski resorts. When it was time to downsize, they moved to the Highlands in Post Falls, ID where they continued their love of travel, golf, and anything social. They rarely missed a party and were usually the last to leave.
Gary didn’t understand the word retirement. He continued to work exploring several business ventures including a marina, car sales and shared ownership in an extended warranty business. He worked part-time right up until his passing, not because he had to but because he enjoyed his customers immensely and found fulfillment and purpose in his work.
Gary was a gracious and generous man who always took the time to get to know people through great conversation and usually a beverage. Next time it’s 5:00 pm and you find yourself thirsty, please raise your glass to Gary. He is loved and missed by so many. Cheers “Pappio,” we love you!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In