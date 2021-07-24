Gary E Spencer, age 50, passed away on June 19th, 2021. Gary was the oldest of 7 siblings. He was a free spirit who was full of life and lived for his family. He enjoyed fishing, all sports, especially dirt bike riding, and most of all he enjoyed all his nieces and nephews. He leaves behind 2 brothers, Mike Spencer (Sommer), Ike Spencer (Brandy), and 3 sisters, Crissi Frazier (Mike), Mollie Spencer and Deena Fleming, parents Beverly Spencer and father Ike Spencer, grandpa Clarence Horton and numerous nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by sister Summer Spencer, grandpa Herald Spencer, and grandma Pearl Spencer.
We will all love and miss Gary dearly.
