Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Gary Duane Dodd passed away Sept. 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 13, 1955 in Yakima, Wa. to Ollie and Helen (Ruff) Dodd. He spent his whole life living in Granger. In school he loved playing basketball and football and fixing up his Dodge Dart. He graduated from Granger High School in 1973 and started working for S. S. Steiner in Satus. In 1978 he married Gail Eshleman and began working for James River in Sunnyside. In 1987 Gary and Gail started building their new home which was barely completed before the arrival of their son Kevin in 1989. With the closure of James River Gary went on to attend Perry Technical Institute in Yakima. After graduating he was hired by the Sunnyside School District where he continued to work until his retirement in 2018. In 2004 Gary and Gail took on another adventure and purchased a grape vineyard.
Gary had many fond memories of being with family and having large outings with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. They all enjoyed spending time together camping and fishing at Ilwaco, Dusty Lake and anywhere else you could drop a fishing line. Gary and Gail loved camping and going to the beach.
Gary was very artistic with his metal fabrication. He loved welding and creating beautiful rod iron flowers and other yard art. He shared this talent and his other shop and farming skills with his son. Another interest he had was collecting antique farm equipment which he displayed around their home. Everyone loved Gary’s humor and quick wit. He always had a joke for you.
His son Kevin was Gary’s pride and joy. He was always very involved in Kevin’s sporting activities and never missed a basketball game or a tennis match. He was thrilled when each of his two beautiful granddaughters arrived. He loved them. He enjoyed spending time with them giving them tractor rides or surprising them with ice cream. He loved being Papa.
Gary was preceded in death by a baby brother, his father Ollie Dodd, sister Laurie Rodriguez, a grandniece, Jessica Nash, and grandnephew, Isaac Nash.
He is survived by his wife Gail, son Kevin (Alexa), two beautiful granddaughters, Kinley and Hazel, his mother Helen Dodd and sister Karen (Richard) Kobes along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a private family service Sept. 10. Memorial donations honoring Gary may be made to the Granger Assembly of God Church, PO Box 247, Granger, Wa. 98932. Those wishing to sign Gary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In