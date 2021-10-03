Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gary Douglas Lounsbury, Sr., was born on August 29, 1939, in the town he called home for 82 years. Gary was the second of 16 children, all whom he loved and cared for like his own. In 1958 he graduated from Naches Valley High School, where he excelled at football, basketball, boxing, baseball, and track. He was an ASB officer, Tolo King, and an academic scholar. While in high school he worked as an orchard hand for a local farmer. After graduating, Gary was very proud to attend Yakima Valley College and eventually began working at Layman Lumber Co.
On June 23, 1962, he married his wife Pat, who he loved and shared a life with for 59 wonderful years. Together they raised four children: Rick, Gary, Jr., Scott, and Shellie, who they taught to be amazing, loving role models for their cherished grandkids. He was a hard-working, honest man who always provided for his family and more. Gary worked as a logger for Beattie and Sanger and Jefferson Logging. In between logging jobs, he did long haul trucking. After his logging career ended, he owned and operated the Cascade Service Station in Naches for around 20 years. He then went to work for J R Smith Trucking and ended his career at 80 years old where it all began at Layman Lumber Co. Gary stood watch over Naches for 18 years as the assistant fire chief and chief where he gained friends that became family. Gary will undoubtably act as a guardian of his community and home for the rest of time. His love for Naches will be passed down through generations to come.
On September 27, 2021, we lost a husband, father, brother, grandfather, best friend, confidant, and the patriarch of our family. He was a kind, loving protector who welcomed us with warm hugs and a soft smile.
Gary was welcomed home by his son Scott, granddaughter Kelsey, several brothers and sisters, his parents Ervin and Lila, and numerous friends. We believe he is sitting at the table, enjoying a nice, hot cup of coffee, and catching up on missed time.
He has left his love behind with his wife Pat, sons Rick (Martha) and Gary (LaVon) Lounsbury, daughter Shellie (Ken) Paul, grandson Brennan (Lindsy) Lounsbury, granddaughters Breezy (Kurt) Schelhammer, Emily (Cody) Smeback, and Madilyn Paul; great-granddaughter Bristol, and great-grandsons Brantley, Bryer, and Knox, with another bundle of joy on the way. As well as numerous brothers, sisters, and friends.
We welcome you to join us in Celebration of his Life on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Naches Depot Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Naches Fire Association and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
