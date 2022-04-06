Valley Hills Funeral Home
Gary De Wayne Crowe was born January 27, 1947 in Sunnyisde, WA to Jimmy B. and Violet Gieldd Crowe, and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1965 and attended two years at Wenatchee Community College. Gary served in the Army from 1966 to 1969 in South Korea as a Communications Technician.
Gary married Vicenta (Cindy) Reyes in 1981. For several years, Gary worked in Seattle in financing before returning to Sunnyside where he worked for US Bank as a loan officer. Later in life he and his wife moved to Pullman to work as an assistant manager, then to Prosser as a manager and back to Sunnyside as a commercial loan officer where he retired in 2009.
Gary and Cindy Moved to Grandview in 1985 and in 2015 moved to Yakima. Gary had resided in Fieldstone Memory Care since October 2017.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife Cindy, sisters; Barbara Nielsen (Bob) of Meza, AZ, Yvette Snyder (Jerry) of Spokane, WA, and his brother James Crowe (JoAnn), nieces, Kim Beaver, Tonya Beaver, Denise Thorson and Jenna Crowe, nephews, Tom Snyder and Jason Crowe, aunt Jeanette Knight, numerous cousins, and stepson Jamie Garcia.
Thank you to Fieldstone Memory Care staff and Astria Hospice.
A special thanks to brother in law Cris Reyes for his many years in helping with Gary’s care and to a young great niece in law, Ava Haslam, who brought big smiles to Gary when she visited him.
Viewing will be held on Thursday April 7, 2022 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Sunnyside (531 S. 16th Street, Sunnyside).
Funeral Service will take place Friday April 8, 2022 at 10:00 am also at Valley Hills Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in