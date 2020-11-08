Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
On Oct. 1st, 2020 Gary Conrad Rikerd, of Yakima, WA, earned his wings and went to be with family in heaven at the age of 83 after a graceful battle with cancer.
Gary was born in Spokane, WA on June 11th, 1937 to his loving parents Harold and Berneice Rikerd (who later became Anderson). He attended Central Valley High School where he was best known for his athletic abilities in both football and baseball, eventually being offered to play for the Spokane Indians. Gary, however, had a different plan and chose to join the U.S. Navy, serving our country from 1954-1958.
After the service Gary relocated to Yakima, WA where he started his career, eventually marrying, and had his three biggest accomplishments, Kevin (mother Lorraine) Amber and Erika (mother Joyce). He was a devoted father, who worked hard, provided for his family and did his very best to be the father they in turn were proud of.
Gary was a very active man, he loved to play baseball and fast pitch (later in life), hunting every year with his family, bowling, golfing any chance he could, teaching his kids the art of most every sport and coaching his “Charlie’s Angels.” He retired from Montgomery Ward as the valley’s service technician and later worked for Eagle/Lowes hardware until retiring again in 2002.
He was welcomed home in heaven by his mom, dad, and brothers, David, Denny and an infant brother.
Gary wanted to live his best life until the very end and was able to do that knowing he had the love and support from his family, friends and the amazing caregivers God so perfectly blessed to him. Nisa and Maria, to you we are forever grateful.
Gary leaves behind two brothers, Cecil (Star) Rikerd, and Wayne (Carol) Rikerd; sisters, Kitty Holzer, Sherrie (Rick) Tuit and Patricia (Leon) Yotte from Spokane, Washington; brother, Bill (Kathy) Anderson and sister, Karen (Wayne) Montgomery in California; son, Kevin (Sheila) Rikerd; daughter, Amber; daughter, Erika (Chris) Camren; grandkids, Lorisa, Amanda, Jacek, Jagar, Andrew, Rilynn, Saige, and Hadlie; greats, Skylar, Alex, and Mckenzie; stepdaughters, Shanna Perry, Alyssa Perry and loves bonded by their unions who have come and gone, Lorraine Mulroy, Marna, Joyce Rikerd and Sandy Rikerd.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Seattle Cancer Alliance or Oak Creek Feeding Station.
A service will be held for family only on Nov. 12th, 2020 at 10 am; there will be a live stream from Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on their FB page for all to join. A celebration of life will be held at a later time when we can all be together. To share a memory of Gary visit www.lepfunerlahome.com.
