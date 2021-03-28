1947-2021
Gary Chaussee passed away February 14th, 2021. He was born 1-28-1947 in Seattle, WA to Freeman and Gertelle Chaussee. His first few years were spent in Toppenish before moving to a ranch on the Satus where he spent his youth. Upon the death of his father when he was 15, Gary and his mother moved to Granger where he graduated from high school. He attended YVCC and worked for Del Monte in Toppenish. In 1966 he started to work for Decoto Aircraft in Yakima where he was employed until retirement. Gary had a great love of rock and roll music, and for all animals – especially cats.
He is survived by his sons Eric and Jeff and grandsons Jake and Myles. At Gary’s request, no services will be held.
