Gary Carmack passed away on March 3, 2022 at home after a short battle with lung cancer. Gary was born in Yakima on February 21, 1955 to Dan and Margie Carmack. He went to school in Selah, and spent his summers working with his brother Jim Carmack on their grandfather’s ranch in Montana. It was there his love of the outdoors grew, he became an accomplished hunter, fisherman and vivid story teller. Gary made his life in the Yakima Valley working as a lineman for United telephone, and working cattle on his ranch in Sunnyside, Wa. He was a generous person who always had love and time for his dogs, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Dan and Margie, and his brother Jim. He is survived by his nephews Scott (Kristin) and Shawn Carmack. There will be a graveside service at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wa. on March 26, 2022, with reception to follow at his house. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
