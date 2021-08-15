May 6, 1944 - August 1, 2021
Wickenberg Funeral Home & Crematory
Gary Allen Widner departed this life after suffering for over three years with lung cancer and related health complications. Gary is survived by his wife Cindi of Wickenburg, Arizona, Gary’s daughter Linda Schmelzer and her husband Bernd who reside in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Grandson Bjorn Schmelzer also resides in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Additionally, Gary is survived by sisters Marietta and Jane of Yakima, Washington, Myrline of Surprise, Arizona and brother Richard Widner of Ellensburg, Washington.
Gary was born in Yakima, Washington May 6, 1944 to Pauline and Nick Widner. The Widner family developed a successful orchard business where Gary acquired an early appreciation of agriculture which was successfully applied later in life to farming Timothy hay on his and Cindi’s acreage outside Ellensburg, Washington.
Military service included three years in the US Army based in West Germany. Gary served in the 620th Engineering Company receiving an honorable discharge in 1965.
Gary’s natural skill with mechanics led him to a post military career in engine mechanics which he pursued for 20 years prior to returning to the agricultural business of Timothy hay farming.
As years past Gary and a number of friends discovered Wickenburg, Arizona and team roping. Wickenburg proved to be a comfortable setting with Simpson Ranch becoming home base south of the cooler winter air of Washington state. During Gary’s pursuit of his passion for team roping he won a significant number of awards attesting to his athletic and riding skill. He was a member of the Wickenburg Country Club for many years played on the men’s golf league which he enjoyed.
Other hobbies included trail riding, boating, hunting and fishing.
Memorial services will be held for immediate family.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in