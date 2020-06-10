Gale R Barrett passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020 in Sunnyside, WA. He was born in Sunnyside on June 8, 1947. GR graduated from Davis High School in 1965 and shortly thereafter joined the Air Force. GR served in Vietnam for 18 months before an honorable discharge in 1970. GR was very personable and made many friends over the years. He was preceded in death by both parents – Avery K Barrett and Esther Upton. GR is survived by 2 children, Brent Barrett of Henderson, NV and Amy Link of Spokane, WA. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Alane Barrett of Anaheim, CA and Joy Sprenkle of Fresno, CA. RIP beloved father, brother, and friend.
