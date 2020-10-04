Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Gail Sanders, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Yakima, WA with his wife and three children at his bedside. Born October 6, 1927 in Yakima to Mark and Marie Sanders, Gail was the oldest of three children. Gail grew up in the Tieton and Cowiche area and graduated from Highland High School. He enjoyed baseball and hunting. After high school he spent two years serving in the Merchant Marines and Army. Following the completion of his military service, he returned home where he met and married Kathleen Dueker in 1948. After spending several years on an orchard in Naches Heights, Gail, Kathie, and their three children moved to the Royal Slope where he planted one of the first orchards. After developing the orchard and raising their children they returned to Yakima in 1969. Gail worked for Eakin Fruit Company and then as a loan officer at Production Credit Association. During that time, he also operated and then sold two other orchards in the Selah area. Following retirement Gail and Kathie enjoyed snowbirding to southern California, golf, and tours throughout the US and the United Kingdom. Gail also enjoyed playing pool, especially at the senior center, and he loved spending time with family and friends, especially his many grandchildren.
Gail is survived by his wife, Kathie, sister, Helen, and three children – Yvonne (Steve) Alder, Jerry (Trudy) Sanders, and Jeanne (Mike) Russum. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard, and grandson Aaron.
The family would like to thank the care staff at Fieldstone Memory Care and Memorial Hospice for their kindness and compassion. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
