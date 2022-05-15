Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gail was born on July 23rd, 1930, in Sharpe, Kansas to Earl and Viola Newland. About six years later they moved to Yakima. After graduating from Yakima High School he entered into the United States Army. He also served in the National Guard, enlisting first in 1948, entering active duty in Korea until 1952, when he was released and discharged from active duty. When he reenlisted in the National Guard he was commissioned to second lieutenant due to his prior service and rank. He received an honorable discharge in 1960.
He was very interested in law and decided to pursue his career in law. He graduated from University of Washington with a law degree and started his long prestigious career with the Yakima Police Department. Gail specialized in fingerprinting in his later years with the department. He retired after approximately 26 years as a sergeant with the department.
On September 4th, 1955 he married the love of his life, Constance (Connie Lambert). He and Connie had four boys. The family first lived on the west side of Yakima, but later moved to Terrace Heights where they had a small 10-acre farm with cattle. He and Connie also were part of the Philharmonic Choral Society. The Philharmonic Octet performed for some time and Gail loved to sing.
After his retirement from the police department, he worked part time with his sister, Eileen, who owned Joe Burkes Insurance. When he finally fully retired he and Connie began to travel and meet new friends. They would go to Maui frequently. It was their favorite place to visit. Gail was always jovial and full of laughter. He made friends easily. On their trips they would always come home with stories of meeting new people, some who became lifelong friends.
He loved spending time with his family most and would often travel with his sons and their families. He loved following his boys’ sports and never missed a game or event. Sitting around the kitchen table visiting with some or all of his boys and family was a daily occurrence for many years. When Connie passed away in 2018 Gail moved into Fieldstone, an assisted living facility in Yakima. He was happy and always cheerful living there, until his health began to deteriorate. He passed away in his sleep early in the morning on April 20th. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him. “Pull up a chair and sit down beside it” or “sit on it” were two things you could count on hearing from him at any visit. We will miss your humor, laughter, and visits Dad.
Gail is survived by his four sons, Dale (Tawna), Gene (Julia), Glen (Tamara), Mike (Gayla). He has seven grandchildren, Justin, Jason, Jennifer, Tyler, Eric, Bryce and Breyden. He also has 10 great-grandchildren.
At this time the family is making arrangements for both Gail and Connie to have their final resting place in Maui.
