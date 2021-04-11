Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Thursday March 18th, 2021 Gail Marie Thom, widowed wife and loving mother of three, passed at the age of 81 in Yakima, WA. Gail was born July 27th, 1939 in Butte, MT to Buster and Fay Froehlich. She grew up and graduated from Girl’s Central High School in 1957. Gail loved the Montana life. She moved as far as Chicago but was drawn back to the Big Sky’s simple lifestyle. There she met and later married the love of her life John “Jack” Henry Thom in the little town Havre. Soon packed up and moved to a little apartment in Anaconda where they began the family life with their first children Jennifer and Corey. Later moving back to Butte, they had their third child Michael. They finally moved to Moxee, WA after John accepted a position managing the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Gail, always needing a project, hit the ground running by starting the PTA at Moxee Elementary where her three children attended. Along the way, Gail met the most caring and loving friends anyone could ask for that would last a lifetime. Dawna Glenn, Val Olson, Linda Taylor, Mary Roy and Vicki Montgomery were sisters to her. After years of trading off hauling kids to practices, games especially the Moxee Hoppers and all types of school events, they finally settled down and started their crafting club spending weekends on end making cards, stamps, elaborate picture frames and beautiful flower arrangements.
Holy Rosary Church in Moxee later became her next project. The church was her canvas where she was a devoted church member 6 days a week. If you ever attended Mass, then you saw and felt her passion and love. She would spend countless hours dressing up the hall for the fall bazaar and the church’s cemetery for the yearly Memorial Day Mass in honor of our veterans. Sadly, September of 2010 Holy Rosary Cemetery would take on more meaning as it would become the final resting place of her dear and loving husband Jack. Losing Jack gave her more reason to continue pouring her love into her art until her passing.
Gail leaves behind a very loving family including her brothers Joe Froehlich of Salt Lake, Buster Froehlich of Soda Springs, Idaho and three loving children: Jennifer Thom of Austin, Texas, Corey Thom of Yakima with his wife and two daughters and soon to be grandchild and Michael Thom of Portland, Oregon with his fiancé and two girls. She will be greatly missed.
