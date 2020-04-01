Gail Marie (Schmidt) Styner

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Born to Leo and Shirley Schmidt on August 29, 1951 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Gail passed away on March 28, 2020 at Cottage In The Meadow with her family by her side after a long and very brave second battle with cancer at the age of 68 years old.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Vickie Jones, Nurse Navigator Beth Palmer, Chris, and all of the wonderful people at North Star Lodge, and also the kind and gentle people at Cottage In The Meadow. We would also like to thank all the people who came to visit and give her love and comfort, especially her lifelong friends, Rena and Glenda.
Gail was so selfless that each morning she got up with a list of things to do – all for other people. She was a professional mom and grandma. She loved babysitting the grandkids and grand dogs. She graduated from St Paul’s School and from Carroll High School in 1969. Gail married her high school sweetheart in 1986 and had 34 good years of marriage. She just loved being outside in the yard – mowing, raking, sweeping and picking up walnuts. She also loved going to the Farmer’s Market, yard sales, and bazaars, decorating for all the different holidays, special beach and ocean trips, and going to every family gathering.
Gail is survived by her loving husband, Ward, parents, Leo and Shirley Schmidt, brother Leo and sister Mary, and her children, Shannon Low, Ryan (Yvette) Low, Dasha Low Styner, Kathy (Dave) Homa, and Sarah (Adam) Smith. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jayzon, Katelyn, Alicia, Hailey, Sage, and Adalynn.
There will be no formal services, but a Celebration of Life will be announced later. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
