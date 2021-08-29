Gail Louise Hills

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
After a several year battle with kidney disease, Gail passed away in Yakima, WA on August 17, 2021.
She was born March 28, 1942 in Spokane to Irma (Larson) and Reid Wallingford, and was a member of the first graduating class of Shadle Park High School. After attending WSU for a year, she married Gary Hills in August 1961. They began their married life in Chicago but returned to the Northwest to raise their family, settling in Walla Walla in 1968. A career opportunity for Gary in the early 1990s brought them to the Tri-Cities, and then finally to Yakima for her last few years.
Her great loves in life included her family, faith, friends, travel and music. These loves were passed on to her children, along with a strong sense of self-reliance, a belief in the value of education, and an appreciation of responsible financial stewardship. She was always generous with her time and resources.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 33 years, Gary. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl Bush (Mike) of Selah and Arlene Hills (Terrence Hatcher) of Auburn.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
