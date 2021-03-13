On Saturday, February 28, 2021 at 8:30 PM Yakima unfortunately lost a beloved and valued member of its community at the age of 80. Born on July 12, 1940, Gail Christine Quantrille passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, surrounded by her family, from cancer complications after 4 years of bravely fighting her condition.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, both of her younger brothers, her older sister, and her precious granddaughter Rylee, who was also unfortunately claimed by cancer. Her 5 children, Venita, Stephen, Angela, Rochelle and Donelle, as well as her numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will be holding a celebration of life wake on July 10 here in Yakima. She will be dearly missed. “Death is nothing else but going home to God, the bond of love will be unbroken for all eternity.” - Mother Teresa
