Gail Ann Burress, age 81, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. She was born January 8, 1940 in Anaconda, Montana to Joseph and Gladys Knight.
Gail’s family moved to Southern California in 1951. It was there where she met and married her husband James Howard Burress in 1962. They both worked for the phone company where she was a switchboard operator. She and Jim moved to the Northwest and eventually settled in Cowiche in 1970 where they raised their three children. They were married just shy of 50 years when Jim passed in September of 2012.
Gail worked for the Highland School District for 28 years in the Special Education Department as a teacher’s aide. She loved working with children. She also really loved to travel. One of her favorite trips was to Germany to the Hummel factory. Gail collected Hummel figurines for many years and had quite an extensive collection. More recently she volunteered at the Yakima Valley Museum reading story time to children and giving tours. She enjoyed exercising at Lions Pool in the winter and Franklin in the summer. She loved staying active.
Gail is preceded in death by her husband James Burress, her parents Joseph & Gladys Knight, siblings Wanda & her husband McGee Day, Pat Boucher & her husband Richard Fridley, Joan Knight, Kathleen Knight, John Knight & Ronald (Doc) Knight.
She is survived by her children Kevin (Tricia) Burress, William Burress and April (Tony) Mountaintes, her grandchildren, Megan Burress, Kyle (Jessica) Knapp, Ryan (Sarah) Knapp, John Burress and Nicholas Mountaintes, great-grandchildren, Grant Knapp, Garrison Knapp and Emmalynn Knapp, and her siblings Rosalie (Clifford) McLaughlin and Joey (Carol) Knight.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Juan Diego Parish at 15800 Summitview Road in Cowiche with Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima. Gail was a parishioner of St. Peter’s and St. Juan Diego Parish in Cowiche for over 50 years.
Gail was generous and kind. She lived her life helping others. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Yakima Valley Museum or the Catholic Diocese of Yakima, sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
