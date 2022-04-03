Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gael Brewer died at home in the mountains. She belonged to First Baptist Church in Yakima. Gael graduated from Yakima High School. She was a Yakima girl, later a mountain girl.
Gael is preceded in death by Dave Scott, Sr., Jack D. King and Lyle W. Brewer, also her parents, Steven Jack Carrico, Ina Carrico and Melva Carrico. She is survived by her children: David Scott, Jr. (Sandy), Ron Scott, Sherry Scott, and Corine Loomis, grandchildren: David Scott (McKenzie), Ryan Scott (Dana) and Kasey Scott (Jazzae), great-grandchildren: Jaxton, Kailyn, Brooklyn, and Anthony, nieces: Henrietta Hill and family of Rochester, IN; Brittany and Jade Blazak of Westport, WA.
Special thank you to Gael’s therapist, friends, Good Sam, Gold Creek, Whistlin’ Jack’s and Don Forgey for the great music and fun times, and EVERYONE on the mountain.
Gael will be cremated and no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
