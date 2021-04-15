Gabriel Alexander Rompel

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our beautiful son Gabriel Alexander went to be with Jesus on April 7, 2021. We were blessed with his presence on June 15, 1990.
Gabriel had the biggest heart for those he loved. His smile was like no other. He was happiest when he was with his beautiful wife Julie, surrounded by family and friends.
Our memories will forever be cherished, from fishing to the most unforgettable camping trips, to our family time at the beach when we were all together to so many other moments that will forever be treasured and carried in our hearts. Our lives have been forever changed.
It has been the greatest honor for him to live as not only our son but a husband, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and such a faithful friend.
Gabriel will be missed by the love of his life Julie, by Julio, Valentina, his gracious parents Don and Angela his beautiful sisters Kirissa (Cage) Alyson, the nieces he adored, his beloved grandparents, his loving family and many many wonderful friends.
“Blessed of those who mourn for they shall be comforted.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Sunday April 18, 2021 at Brookside Funeral home located at 500 W Prospect, Moxee WA 98936. The Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Gabriel’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
