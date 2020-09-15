Valley Hills Funeral Home
G. Neil Knight, Yakima, Washington, age 81. Neil was called home by Our Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020, and will be waiting patiently for his many loved ones to follow. Neil was born on August 15, 1939 to Custer and Lorena Knight in Argo, Minnesota. The family moved to Montana, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho where he started high school. Neil worked with his dad, uncles and brothers in the woods logging and cutting fence posts, and then the family returned to Cashmere, Washington where he graduated from Cashmere High School in 1957. Neil joined the Washington Army National Guard along with his older brother Maury in 1956 until 1964. After graduation. Neil continued working in the woods falling timber, and was introduced to the love of his life Grace DeBord by his cousin Ramona Schober while they were attending nurses training at Deaconess School of Nursing in Wenatchee. Friday and Saturday nights they could be found at Dusty’s drive in sitting under the canopy in their favorite spot, talking for hours upon hours until she had to be back at the dorm. Neil and Grace were married at the Wenatchee Presbyterian Church on May 14, 1960. They moved to Yakima, Washington in 1960, where he completed 4 years as an apprentice electrician, and was a member of the local IBEW UNION for 55 years until retirement. He worked for several local companies throughout the Yakima area, with many of those years at Hanford nuclear reservation Neil and Grace welcomed their first son, Steven Lane in 1961, Gary Lee in 1963, and Ron Lyn in 1970. Neil loved his faith, family and friends and lived life to share with everyone. He spent many days and weeks water skiing and camping with family and friends, enjoyed woodcutting and being outdoors and taught his boys everything they needed to learn about living life to it’s fullest and how to fix anything and everything just as his Dad had taught him. He continued the traditions like hunting and fishing that he grew up with, and passed these down to his children and grandchildren, nephews and nieces. After retirement, Neil and Grace enjoyed traveling throughout the states in their motor home, making new friends along the way, many who became just like family. Neil was a man of faith, family and friends, and will always be remembered for his wisdom, courage and commitment to make everyone’s life a little easier. He was respected, admired, and loved by everyone he met. Neil was a member of the Terrace Heights Presbyterian church for 50 years where he served as an elder and many other positions.
Neil and Grace celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past May.
Neil was preceded in death by his son Steven Lane, his parents Custer and Lorena Knight, older brother Maury Knight, and Grace’s parents, Hershel and Kathleen DeBord. Neil is survived by his loving wife Grace, son Gary and Nancy of Vancouver, WA, son Ron and Jessica of Clarksville, Arkansas, daughter-in-law Holly and John Elliott of Silverdale, WA, sister-in-law Ruth Marie and Lou Adcock of Yakima, sister-in-law Jo Ann ( Maury) Knight of Birch Bay, WA, brother Doyle and Sharon of Deer Park, WA, sister Sharon and John Werner of East Wenatchee, brother Colin and Paulette of Snoqualmie, WA, and sister Naomi and Stan Jones of Ferndale, WA. Neil is also survived by his granddaughters Shalyn, Kurstin and Tyler, Michaela and Michael, Michelle and Craig, grandsons Kyle and Caitlin, Jess and Amber, Jeff and Heather, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima, with viewing Friday, September 18 from 11 to 7, and services will be held in the chapel at 10 am September 19, with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shriner’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
