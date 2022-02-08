Carolyn Fritzi Schassberger Bryant passed away February 2, 2022, from natural causes at the age of 108. Despite her advanced age, Fritzi, as everyone called her, lived a full, quality life up until the very end.
Fritzi was born in Oroville, Wash. on January 1, 1914, to Carl and Anne (Kritzler) Schassberger, who immigrated to the United States from Stuttgart, Germany and Budapest, Hungary, respectively. Fritzi’s immigrant parents instilled in her and her four siblings fierce patriotism and love of their new country.
At the age of nine Fritzi moved to Longview, Wash. where the Schassbergers were among the first 30 founders of the city. During her school years there, Fritzi and her three sisters formed an orchestral quartet and performed at many events with Fritzi playing the saxophone. Fritzi was also an accomplished piano and organ player and composed music of her own. She graduated from Robert A. Long High School in 1932, whereupon her family moved to Yakima.
At the age of 18, Fritzi met Frank Bryant and married him six months later, in 1933. Frank and Fritzi raised seven children in Yakima and subsequently moved to Seattle where the children completed their education. Fritzi loved her time in Seattle, living on the Montlake cut across from Husky Stadium. Among her activities there, she was a member of the View Ridge Garden Club and President of the UW Theta Mothers’ Club.
Upon Frank’s retirement in 1973, Fritzi and Frank moved to Escondido, Calif. While Frank attended to the property gardens and grounds, Fritzi pursued her love of fashion and design by starting her own company — Fritzi’s Spa and Leisure Wear. An accomplished seamstress and clothing designer, Fritzi created fashions for the Golden Door Spa in Escondido and Mexico, and La Quinta Resort near Palm Desert. Some of her famous clients included Nancy Reagan and Elizabeth Taylor. Fritzi also created head wraps and turbans for cancer patients at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.
With the passing of Frank in 1995, Fritzi moved back to the Northwest, eventually settling in Yakima. She reunited with dear friends in her bridge club, joined the Rosalma women’s club and the Yakima Country Club where she enjoyed many rounds of bridge. Fritzi also continued to design and sew custom fashions for customers and family. Fritzi lived independently until the age of 102. After two difficult falls, she spent the last four years of her life at Landmark Care and Rehabilitation. True to Fritzi’s resilient spirit, she became the state’s oldest survivor of COVID at 106. The family is forever grateful for the wonderful care she received at Landmark.
Family was at the center of Fritzi’s long life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and relished the time she spent with any of her relatives. Fritzi was a consummate record keeper, and that included family interactions. Every day she wrote down all family contacts, whether it be a phone call, voicemail, letter or visit.
Fritzi was known for her exceptional grace, style, elegance and above all, her positive attitude. She did not allow challenges or times of adversity to bog her down. She found beauty in all things and acceptance in any circumstance. Her patience, calm, loving nature, and gift of looking forward will continue to be a source of inspiration for many.
Fritzi is survived by her children Nancy Frame of Yakima, Carolyn Scheyer of Seattle, Bruce Bryant of Los Angeles, and Stanley (Michele Wesen) Bryant of New York. Her grandchildren Nancy (Harv) Harville of Kennewick, Carl (Sandy) Bryant of Lynden, Carolyn Frame Mills of University Place, Susannah Frame (Stefen) Swedin of Seattle, Billy (Tracie) Frame of Fox Island, Frank (Courtney) Frame of Yakima, Holly Scheyer of Lakewood, Warner (Jodi) Scheyer of Lynden, Nancy Scheyer (D’Arcy) Gholston of Seattle, Mark (Kim) Bryant of Lynnwood, Michael Bryant of Seattle, Tim (Gina) Bryant of Calabasas, Calif., Tilde Bryant (Jens) Vestergaard of Copenhagen, Trine Lauridsen of Oslo, Juliana (Joris) Smulders of the Netherlands, Angelique Bryant of Orangeburg, NY, Thomas Brostrom of Santa Barbara, Glenn (Leonor) Bryant of Manhattan, Texas and Margo Bryant (Eric) Cowee of Mt. Vernon.
Fritzi is also survived by 38 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, nieces Carol Ann Fleming of San Francisco, and Becky Dodel of Maple Valley, nephew Jerry Purkhiser of Edmonds, daughters-in-law Luana Haraguchi Bryant of Orangeburg, NY, and Donna Bryant of Greeley, Colo.
Fritzi was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four siblings, three sons – Frederick Allen Bryant, Barry Michael Bryant and Frank Hollis Bryant, Jr., sons-in-law Bill Frame, and Warner Scheyer, grandchildren William Henry Frame, Michelle Bryant Blackwell, and Mary Bolivar, and special extended relatives Don and Marallyn McGuinness.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Memorial Foundation, Cottage in the Meadow, or to the charity of your choice.
