Frieda Dorothy Steffan passed away on 10/2/2020 in Yakima at 100 years of age.
Frieda was born on September 13, 1920 in Danzig, ND to Gottlieb and Mathilda (Hummel) Joachim. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Joyce and Brenda, 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, sisters Verna Presley and Irma West, a brother, Albert Joachim, 7 great-granddaughters, 3 great-grandsons, 10 great-great-grandsons and 3 great-great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years Henry Steffan who passed away in 2009, 3 grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter, 2 brothers and 10 sisters.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday 10/07/20 from 4-8 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday 10/08/20 at 1:00 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
