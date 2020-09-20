Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Fredrick Lloyd Reynolds (Rick), son of David and Helen Reynolds, was born in Yakima, WA on April 7, 1943 and died on September 8, 2020 in Yakima.
Rick was preceded in death by his wife, “the love of his life,” Marie, and brother Rod Louis Schlief.
He is survived by his daughter Christina Marie Reynolds; his brothers Terry and Dave Reynolds, Roland (Ron) and Vern Schlief; his nephew Kevin David Reynolds; his niece Meshelle Marie Reynolds Woodworth; great-grandniece Morgan Marie Woodworth; and great-grandnephew Blake Charles Woodworth.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday September 25 at 11:00 at Holy Family Catholic Church, inurnment at Calvary Cemetery will follow. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
