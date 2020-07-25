Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Fredrick Leon Bennett passed from this life on July 20, 2020. He was born September 3, 1950 in Yakima, WA to Lee and Catherine Bennett, a middle child of 9 children. He lived in Yakima most of his life except for a short time while he attended WSU. Fred loved fishing, tennis, golf, bike riding, camping at Curlew and Twin Lakes, watching the Seahawks and Mariners, reading Westerns, playing games with family, and watching Jeopardy and Antiques Roadshow. He loved all antique cars, especially his beloved ‘67 Mustang! He graduated from Davis High School in 1969 and attended YVC and WSU. He was married to Susan Barr on August 14, 1971 in Yakima. They have 3 children and 12 grandchildren. Fred worked for Pepsi Cola of Yakima for 41 years until his retirement in 2015, and then he began volunteering at Sunrise Outreach and Yakima Rotary Food banks. He and Sue also began to travel to many ports of call!
Fred is survived by his wife Sue Bennett, his daughters Alura (Ken) Hameloth, Sara (Steve) Best, and Liz (Chris) Johnson, his grandchildren, Luke, Josh, Abigail, Zachary, and Nathan Hameloth, Emily Wilburn, Riley and Reanna Johnson, Caitlin, Chloe, Leila and Susannah Best; his sisters Judy Young, Susie Feist, and Mooneen Sotelo, his brothers Jon and Lee Bennett, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Peter and Tom Bennett, and his sister Cathy Cole. Grandpa Fred/Uncle Fritz will be dearly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park at 9:00 am for family and friends. Memorials may be made to Yakima Pet Rescue or Wags to Riches and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
