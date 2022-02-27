Fredrick Clell Sherwood (78) passed away on February 17th, 2022 at his home in Selah, Washington. Clell was born in Springfield, Missouri on December 12th, 1943 to Jesse and Mary Sherwood. He was the oldest of three children.
Clell graduated from Selah High School in 1962. At a young age, he developed a love for horses and shortly before graduating high school he started his career as a jockey. He traveled the country for many years doing what he loved – racing horses. He was also a dedicated racehorse owner and trainer at many times throughout his career. After retiring from racing, Clell went on to work at Longacres as a jockey valet. He accepted the role of superintendent of the jockey’s room at Yakima Meadows and worked there until they closed. After the closure of Yakima Meadows he transferred to Emerald Downs and committed to the weekly commute from Selah to Auburn. In 2016 he took a position at the Caribbean Casino in Yakima, an off-track betting location where he celebrated 25 years with Emerald Downs; he worked there until his final days.
In the mid-80’s Clell decided to settle down and start a family with his wife Sheryl. Clell and Sheryl were married from 1984-2002. In 1985 they welcomed a son, Jesse, and later, in 1987 welcomed their daughter Sally. He was such a proud father that loved to take his kids on so many adventures including camping, fishing, hunting, as well as road trips to Yellowstone and Disneyland. Later, he thrived in his new role as Grandpa. He was the best grandpa – taking the kids to fishing derby’s and giving them pony rides at the farm – he loved them all so much.
Besides being a devoted horseman, father, and grandpa, Clell was also an avid outdoorsman, storyteller, and jokester. If you knew Clell, you know how much he loved to tell stories, he could captivate an audience like no other. He also loved to hunt, especially chukar hunting with his bird dogs and his good friends. There probably isn’t a lake in this entire valley that Clell hadn’t fished. He could navigate the backroads of Little Naches and the Nile and lead you to all the best spots for picking morel mushrooms and huckleberries. Clell’s love of the outdoors will never be forgotten.
Clell is preceded in death by both his parents, Jesse and Mary Sherwood, and his longtime partner, Patti Hakin. He is survived by his two sisters, Nona and Marlene, his two children, Jesse (Fernanda) and Sally (Rick), and by his many grandchildren, Riley, Marijo, Mary, Henry, little Clell, Charlee, and his two bonus grandchildren Lyndsey and Josh.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cox, Meranda, Sandy, and all the staff at Selah Medical Center along with Dave and the staff at Howard’s Pharmacy for all of their support during Clell’s short battle with pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of life will be announced via Facebook at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in