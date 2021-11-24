Fredine Marie Leonard, 84, of Yakima, peacefully entered heaven on November 18, 2021, where she is now undoubtedly celebrating in the fullness of joy in the presence of Jesus Christ. Fredine (Freddie) was born on April 16, 1937 in Cairo, Illinois to Fredrick and Geraldine (Fitzgerald) Pfeiffer. Although she moved around extensively throughout the midwest during her formative years due to her father’s job, she had wonderful childhood memories of raising horses with her two younger sisters, Irene and Deany, in Grand Rapids, Mich., participating in 4-H, and summers romping around in Marblehead, Mass. with her cousins. She attended Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids and later Western Michigan University, earning a degree in occupational therapy. She then relocated to Seattle where she was employed by the Department of Labor and Industries Rehabilitation Center. Shortly after, she spent two years in England and Switzerland to further her OT career and for new adventures. While there, she travelled through much of Europe, developing a keen love of travelling. After returning to Seattle, Freddie took up sailing as a hobby and, as fate would have it, she met and later married her sailing instructor, Jim Leonard, in 1968. After residing in Seattle, Arlington and Bellingham, they settled in Yakima in 1979 with their four young children (Dean, James, Erin, and Heidi). Life in Yakima was a non-stop adventure for the Leonard family: backpacking, hiking, boating, skiing, camping, numerous school activities, backyard picnics, and 4-H. Their place on 48th Avenue (Leonard’s Landing) was a popular hangout for many of their kids’ friends, graciously tolerated by their parents. As a life-long traveller, Freddie imbued a global perspective in her children with stories of her life in Europe and opening her home to foreign students. After time off to raise her children, Freddie continued her work as an OT for ESD 105 and later for the Selah School District until her retirement In 2002. She loved her job, especially when it involved working with kids, and was instrumental in helping to establish the OT program at Yakima Valley Community College.
Freddie had a magnetic personality and a knack for instantly making friends. She was also a devoted wife, mother, and friend and had a deep and abiding faithfulness to the Lord. She often led and participated in bible studies, prayer meetings, and overseas mission trips, even helping to found and supporting a Christian orphanage in the Philippines. Sharing the love of Jesus Christ was immensely important to her.
In her spare time, Freddie loved painting and was a voracious reader, often finishing a book in a single day. After their kids had grown, she and Jim delighted in reliving their love of sailing by exploring hidden coves in the San Juan Islands and beyond. They also cherished taking part in healing and prayer ministries. Her unwavering faith and indomitable spirit greatly influenced her family and friends.
Freddie is lovingly survived by her two sons, Dean Leonard of Wenatchee, James Leonard (wife Elizabeth) of Brooklyn, daughter Heidi Boyle (husband Kelly) of Wenatchee, four grandchildren, Ezra, Zachary, Gabriella, and Iva Joy, and her sisters Irene Rossi and Geraldine Anseth. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her daughter Erin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wiley Heights Covenant Church in Yakima on Thursday, December 30th at 2:00 pm, to be followed with light refreshments. Memorial donations can be made to Young Life at giving.younglife.org/jamesleonard.
