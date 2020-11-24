Frederick Newton Halverson, born to Kathryne and Cutler Worthington “Hal” Halverson on June 12, 1933, passed away on November 19, 2020, at the age of 87. He was at home, surrounded by his family. He maintained his positive attitude, kindness toward all, to the very end. His memory will live on through his wife Marie; four children, Craig, Korynne, Kristin and Kathryne; their spouses, Jeffrey Wright, Scott Luttinen and William Garland III; and eleven grandchildren, Cutler Wilson Halverson, Howard Halverson Wright, Evan Pigott Wright and Mauren Korynne Wright, Kari Newton Luttinen, Christian Henry Luttinen and Kyle Frederick Luttinen, Rubina Marie Garland, Virginia Grant Garland, Helen Chandler Garland and William May Garland IV. Fred is also survived by his sister, Linda Pennell of Los Angeles, her husband Donald Pennell and nephews Jonathan and Christopher Pennell. Born and raised in Yakima, Fred graduated from Yakima High School, where he played on the golf team. He was recognized as the Washington State Junior Champion at sixteen years old. Fred was also an avid duck and pheasant hunter. He used to spend time with his beloved dogs at the Willows Gun Club.
He attended the University of Washington, where he met his dear wife, Marie Svendsen, to whom he was married for 63 years. He joined the Psi Upselon Fraternity and was a member of the Big “W” Club. Fred received his Bachelor of Arts undergrad degree from the University of Washington, followed by his law degree from Gonzaga University in 1961.
After serving as an Army Lieutenant in the Korean War stationed outside of London, Fred returned to Yakima to work in the Yakima County Prosecutor’s office for two years before joining Halverson, Applegate and McDonald, the law firm started by his father, C.W. Halverson in 1945. Evolving over 75 years the firm today is Halverson Law Northwest. And after practicing law for 58 years, Fred received an Honorary Designation from the Washington State Bar Association, upon retiring December 31, 2019.
During his lifetime in Yakima, Fred was a pillar of the community and prioritized volunteer service. He served on numerous boards. Fred was President of the Chamber of Commerce in 1967, following his father by 30 years. A recreational highlight for Fred was climbing Mount Adams in 1965, with a delegation from the Chamber of Commerce, that included longtime friend Robert Schultz and Governor Daniel J. Evans. They carried a reflective mirror to the top and signaled to all of Yakima that they summited the mountain. Fred was also known to enjoy a friendly game of cards. His two favorite games were Gin Rummy and Bridge. Fred could also be found at the piano playing classical music.
When he wasn’t practicing law, Fred’s focus was his family. He and Marie spent time boating with their children in the San Juan Islands and Canada. Fred also enjoyed golf with his family. He was a member, Treasurer then President of the Yakima Country Club. Much like his father, Fred loved the law. He derived much enjoyment from the professional friendships with other attorneys and his clients. Fred was known to help those who could not afford legal help, on his own time. He felt it was part of his civic duty. Fred’s 87 years was a full life, lived with honor, and he will be missed by those lives he touched.
There will be a family celebration of life at a later date.
Some of his favorite charities are: The University of Washington, Gonzaga University Law School, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and Pacific Northwest Medical School. Also consider a remembrance to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In