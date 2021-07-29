Frederick Laddie Ike Jr.

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Frederick Ike Jr. was born July 31, 1956 to Indian residential school survivors Chief Frederick Ike Sr. and to Daisy (Tal-Li-wah) Ike.
Fred was then by age of 11 helping take care of siblings to keep them out of the government system: brothers, Lucas & Tyrone (Dereck Tasympt), sisters Lena, Lavena (Lovie) and Leona.
Preceded in death, by Ivan, Dena TC (Tom Cody) and both parents.
While taking his siblings out across Indian Country, Fred met his wife Patricia Umtuch (Ike). Married March 16, 1974. Fred and Pat had 3 daughters, Lara, Dawn and Felicia, with one grandchild, Iylani. Throughout the years they constantly traveled across Indian Country. Their extensive family grew after helping his mother in law Hazel Umtuch with the Tiinowit powwow held each year. Fred would help the surrounding tribes when asked to help the community. Grand Ronde was both Fred’s and his wife Patricia’s favorite tribe to assist each year. Fred was known for singing with many drum groups who became brothers or sons: Blackstone, Blacklodge, Whitefish Jrs, Stoney Park, and many more.
Fred was descendant of the Yakama Nation enrolled Wasco for the Warm Springs tribe.
Fred worked with the Yakama Nation Forestry as an engineer for road construction and timber sales.
August 2010 Fred and his children lost a wife and mother to breast cancer.
Later Fred met his companion Melissa (Arlea) Meninick, and gained another daughter, Dolores Moore.
A great impact of loss throughout Indian Country.
Funeral Services will be at Zillah Funeral Home at 10 am on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Overnight services to follow at Toppenish Creek Longhouse in White Swan. Sunrise Burial will be the next day on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Yesmowit Cemetery.
