Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Frederick James Showman was born July 12, 1937. He passed away July 8, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his son Frederick, his wife Florence, sister Elsie, brother Frank, grandson Nick and stepson Jerry.
He is survived by his 6 children: Julie (Bill), Jeff, Joy (Brian), Mary, Jeannie (Steve), and Jessica; his stepson Larry (Valerie) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His best friend and companion was his cat Frosty who misses him dearly.
He worked for the City of Yakima for 25 years and was proud of his 30+ years of sobriety, which made him a better person.
Collecting old cars and car parts were his passion, especially his 1937 Studebaker, which he was finally able to drive with the help of his friend Martin. He will be missed by many.
A visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be at West Hills Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
