Frederick Gilbert Robillard left this earthly life on September 8, 2021, 2 days before his 80th birthday doing what he loved to do the most, fishing. He was very proud to brag about his 100 fishing poles and all the gear that goes with them.
Fred was born to Leo and Didi Robillard on September 10, 1941, at their home in Mabton, WA.
Fred attended grade school in Sprague and Grandview, and graduated from Marquette High School in Yakima in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was assigned to the USS Matagorda and the USS Blue Bell. After his discharge he married Ramona Blondo of Prosser on August 8, 1964. They moved to Vancouver where they began their family, adding three children, Eddie, MaryLynn, and Kimberly. Fred then started his 40-year career working at Crown Zellerback in Camas, WA. After his move to Camas he married Carla Branson of Washougal on February 25, 1978, adding Carla’s son, David to his family.
After retirement, Fred very happily moved back to the Valley where the sun shines most of the time. He was tired of the Camas rain. He lived in Mabton and Selah, and had recently purchased and moved into his parent’s family home.
Fred is survived by his four children, Eddie, MaryLynn, Kimberly and David. Grandchildren are Solomon, Thomas, Josie and great-grandson, Haiden. Also surviving is brother Hank (Diana), sisters, Bella Cote (Tom), Emily Crouse (Marty), Mary Hovsepian (Kasper) and Caroline Patnode (Les) and sisters in law Neva and Leta. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife Carla, parents, and three brothers, Larry, Ben, and Phil.
In following Fred’s wishes, he will be cremated, and a private Rosary will be held for the immediate family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 25th at Fred’s home from 2:00 to 4:00 for family and friends. Please stop by to visit. In lieu of flowers, donations to a fish and wildlife organization would be appreciated.
We are hoping that when Fred entered Heaven, Dad and Mom and the boys were waiting at Heaven’s Gates with poles in hand and directions to God’s heavenly Lakes and Rivers.
