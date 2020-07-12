June 24, 1939 - April 2, 2020
Frederick (Fred) Horner was born in Walla Walla, Washington and passed away in Yakima after being ill for just a few short days. Fred was loved by many people. He worked for Power Motion for several years and was known as a practical jokester, who loved to pull pranks on his coworkers. His work family meant the world to him. He lost his love Sharon in 2016 which was very hard on him. He loved and cared for Sharon’s children and grandchildren like they were his own. He reconnected with his daughter in 2016 and they spent those years getting to know each other and learning to forgive and move forward. As he often said, “you can’t live in the past.” He was a generous man and helped many, often people he didn’t even know well. He is missed and mourned, but knew he was loved and felt at peace in his final hours. He was predeceased by his wife, Sharon, his son, Michael, his sister and parents, and survived by many that loved him.
Love always wins. Stay safe, Dad.
