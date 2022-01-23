Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Frederick “Fred” Eugene Stebbins was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He passed away on December 26th, 2021 at 82 in his winter home in Palm Desert, CA.
He was born to Caroline and Alan Terry Stebbins on July 3rd, 1939 in Leavenworth, WA. Fred attended all 12 grades at Leavenworth School. He then pursued a bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University. After graduating college, he started a lifelong career in insurance adjusting. He was the manager of Crawford & Company for 35 years.
In 1961 Fred and Karen Wiles were married in Leavenworth and relocated to Seattle where they lived for 10 years. They had two children, Kristin and Jeff, before moving to Yakima which has been their permanent home.
Fred had a real passion for sports and coaching kids; instilling in them a confidence to do their best.
He was a member of the downtown Yakima Rotary until retiring in 1996. He belonged to the Yakima Country Club where he enjoyed many years of golf. He attended Yakima Four Square Church.
Fred was predeceased by his father, Alan Terry Stebbins, his mother Caroline Johnson Stebbins, and his older sisters Darlene Dennis and Joyce Kopp. His family was his greatest love. He is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter Kristin Stebbins Gilmore, his son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Paula Stebbins, grandchildren Quinn Stebbins, Shelby Gilmore, and Skye Gilmore, and step-grandchild Ashley Butler. His family members will all miss him more than words can say.
Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA on January 29th, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, an organization that Fred felt strongly about because his granddaughter Shelby was diagnosed with mitochondrial disorder at birth.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring.
We will miss Fred dearly, but we are so grateful for the time we had to spend with him. We will always feel his presence in our hearts. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
