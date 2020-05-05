Freddie L (Fred) Croswhite

November 23, 1929 - April 28, 2020
Valley Hills Funeral Home
Fred Croswhite has died from complications of living a long, rewarding, and loving life. He was ninety years old.
Fred was born in Lead Hill, Arkansas on November 23, 1929. He was the firstborn son of Agnes and Astor Croswhite. He and his older sister Pauline were soon joined by three brothers and two sisters. After graduating high school in 1947, Fred and several of his hometown friends joined the U.S. Army. Upon completing his training, he was assigned to U.S. general headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. He fondly recalled many pinochle games with General MacArthur‘s wife and her aides. Upon being notified of a friend’s death in Korea, Fred and companion Francis Seeley transferred from Japan to Korea and volunteered for combat duty. They served in Korea for 18 months. After returning to the United States, Fred followed his family and settled in the Yakima Valley. In 1952 he married Jackie Mclean and they had two children, Norman in 1954, and Nancy in 1956. After marriage, he resigned from the U.S. Army and enlisted in the Washington Army National Guard, as a full-time employee. He became battery first sergeant for the 146th artillery battery based at Yakima Training Center. After several reassignments, Fred ended his career as a chief warrant officer with the 181st support battalion, 81st infantry brigade, based in Seattle. He served his entire working career in the U.S. military. Throughout his life he and Jackie enjoyed the company of family, coin collecting, fishing, camping, metal detecting, and going to the casino. He was especially fond of horse racing. Over the years Fred and Jackie owned several race horses, and enjoyed many days at race tracks across the northwest. Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jackie, grandson Jeremy Pruitt, sisters Anna Pauline, and Betty Francis, brothers Billie Joe, John Edward, and James Robert. Fred is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Norman and Judy Croswhite of Enumclaw, his daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Christopher Lieresmann of Yakima and sister Peggy Joyce Walker of Yakima. Fred is also survived by several generations of nieces and nephews living throughout the U.S.
A thank you to the great health care workers that helped make Freddie’s last years comfortable: Gable View at Summitview, Hillcrest at Summitview, Highgate Memory Care, and Crescent Health Care.
A sincere and heartfelt thank you to Tonia Stevens and her family. Tonia and Steve provided companionship, security, love and even grand kids for Freddie’s last years. Our family is forever grateful.
We have lost a father, brother, uncle, grandfather, friend, soldier and a kind soul. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In