Fred Rowland passed away May 19, 2021 at home surrounded by family and his wife of 69 years, Lea.
Fred was born in Yakima, WA on February 24, 1933. Most of his schooling was at the Zillah schools, where he would later work for 29 years as the Maintenance Supervisor. He also farmed his orchard and dairy for many years. His three children and later six grandchildren also attended the Zillah school district. After retirement, Fred and his wife Lea travelled to several places around the world and United States.
Fred is survived by his wife Lea Rowland of Zillah, son Tom (Cindy) Rowland, of Zillah, daughter Janet (Danny) Foster of Washburn, N.D., and daughter-in-law Laurie Rowland of Zillah. He is also survived by six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Steven Rowland, his parents Francis and Agnes Rowland, and a brother, John Rowland.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
