Fred C. Ramirez was born on June 6, 1928 in San Bernardino, California and passed away in his sleep on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 91 due to a long history of renal failure. Raised from a family of 14 to Modesto and Guadalupe Ramirez Miramontez. During the 1940s in search of a better life the family traveled from Montana to the Yakima Valley to work in the hops. In 1946 at the age of 18 Fred joined the U.S. Army. Upon completion of basic training in El Paso, Texas he boarded a ship headed to Japan where he served under General McArthur’s security detail. In 1949 after being honorably discharged from the army he met and married Olivia Garza. Fred was involved in agriculture his entire life in the Yakima Valley. Along the way Fred and Olivia were blessed with four children.
Our father had so many memorable events throughout his life. To begin with his given birth name was Norberto. His first grade teacher said he looked like a Fred and that name stuck forever. Fred was frustrated with working in the fields while his younger siblings attended school so he ran away from home for a few months. Car trips to California became an annual event for Fred and Olivia and provided countless stories that Fred could share with his children and grandchildren.
After 50 years of marriage he lost his beloved wife on April 11, 2001 to cancer. In 2003 he met and married Aurora Romero. Unexpectedly Fred was given the challenge of help raising Aurora’s two grandchildren, JoMir and JoMari, which he did lovingly. Fred was preceded in death by his father and mother, seven brothers and one sister. Fred is survived by his wife Aurora, brother Pete Miramontez of Wapato, sisters Sarah Lopez of Yakima, Mary Solis of Pasco, Sally Farrar of Lacey, and Ruth Best of Desert Aire; his son Fred Ramirez Jr. (Virginia) of Wapato, and daughters Norma Jean Andreotti (Michele) of Eugene, Oregon, Lupe Leach (Scott) of Zillah and Mary Ann Ramirez of Vancouver, Washington. He also had nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Throughout dad’s life he was a devoted Catholic who loved Jesus and was very involved in his church.
