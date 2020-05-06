Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Franklin J. (Junior) Kelly passed away on April 28, 2020 at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA. He was born in Lead Hill, Arkansas on August 21, 1934 to Frank and Ethel Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, young son Patrick, and his brothers Ralph and James Kelly. He is survived by his sister Geneva Norvell of Yakima, WA; sons Jeffrey Kelly of Yakima, WA and Gregory Kelly of Georgia; granddaughter Gretchen Kelly of Seattle, WA; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Kelly and Charlotte Kelly; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Junior served proudly in the Korean War in defense of our country.
Due to current restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
