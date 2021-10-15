Valley Hills Funeral Home
Franklin Dominic Randall, 52, of Wapato, WA passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Franklin was born on March 1, 1969 in Toppenish, WA to Frankie Randall and Tina Huerta. He was raised and educated in Yakima, WA. He was a member of the Yakama Nation Tribe and employed with the Yakama Legends Casino.
He enjoyed family gatherings, playing pool, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children Georgie Randall, Christopher Ike, and TJ Ike Andrews of White Swan, WA and lifelong friend Georgie Ike. He is also survived by his 4 sisters — Tina Randall of Wapato, WA, Lisa Ontiveros of Wapato, WA, Angel Moreno of Toppenish, WA, and Monica Moreno of Toppenish; 2 brothers — Lorenzo Ontiveros and Javier Hart both of Toppenish, WA; as well as his mother Tina Huerta of Yakima, WA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frankie Randall, and his 2 daughters, Domonique and Alicea Ike-Randall. Services will be held on Friday October 15, 2021 at 9 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home. Interment to McCoy Cemetery immediately following.
